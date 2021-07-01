-
-
Kevin Stadler shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Kevin Stadler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Jason Day, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Stadler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to even for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stadler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stadler's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Stadler hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 61-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stadler hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 3 under for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stadler to 2 under for the round.
-
-