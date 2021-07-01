-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Satoshi Kodaira, J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, and Jason Day; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Seamus Power and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Kevin Kisner had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 2 under for the round.
Kisner missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kisner hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
