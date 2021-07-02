-
-
Keegan Bradley putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Keegan Bradley got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keegan Bradley to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
-
-