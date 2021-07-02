-
K.J. Choi comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Choi finished his day tied for 90th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
K.J. Choi tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing K.J. Choi to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Choi's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Choi had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Choi's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
