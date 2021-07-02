-
-
K.H. Lee comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lee finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
K.H. Lee his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing K.H. Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee sank his approach from 129 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Lee chipped in his third shot from 40 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
-
-