Justin Suh shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Suh Monday Qualifies for Rocket Mortgage Classic
In the Monday Qualifier of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Suh persevered through an eight-hole playoff to earn a spot at Detroit Golf Club. After qualifying, Suh talked about how difficult it was to maintain his energy and focus throughout the day and what it means to qualify for the event.
Justin Suh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Suh finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Suh had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Suh's 174 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Suh had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.
