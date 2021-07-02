-
Josh Teater shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Teater's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to even for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Teater chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
