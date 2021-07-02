-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Bramlett's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.
-
-