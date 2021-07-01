-
-
Jonas Blixt shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Jonas Blixt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Blixt chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Blixt hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Blixt had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Blixt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 4 under for the round.
-
-