John Pak shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Pak hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 90th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Pak had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Pak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.
