Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
