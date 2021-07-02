-
Joaquin Niemann delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann drains 24-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann sinks a 24-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Niemann finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Joaquin Niemann had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Niemann's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Niemann's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.
