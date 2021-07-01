-
Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jimmy Walker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Walker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 under for the round.
