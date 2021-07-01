-
Jeff Roth shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jeff Roth hit 14 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roth finished his round in 138th at 5 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Roth got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roth to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Roth's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Roth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Roth to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Roth's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roth to 3 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Roth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Roth at 4 over for the round.
Roth got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Roth to 5 over for the round.
