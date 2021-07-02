In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kokrak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kokrak's 99 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.