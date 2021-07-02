  • Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Kokrak lands his 278-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

