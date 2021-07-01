-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 66th at 1 over; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Dufner's 87 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Dufner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 1 over for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
