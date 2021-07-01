-
Jason Day putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Hank Lebioda, and J.J. Spaun; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Jason Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Jason Day at 1 under for the round.
Day hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Day had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Day hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.
