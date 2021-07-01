-
James Hahn shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Seamus Power, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Hahn got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hahn's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.
