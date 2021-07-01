-
J.J. Spaun shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun makes birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Seamus Power; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; and Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Spaun's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Spaun chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 117 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.
