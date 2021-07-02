-
J.B. Holmes putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.B. Holmes drains 15-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.B. Holmes makes a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-5 4th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Holmes finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, J.B. Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.B. Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
Holmes got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 2 under for the round.
