Hunter Mahan finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hunter Mahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mahan finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Mahan got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Mahan's tee shot went 168 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Mahan's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Mahan had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Mahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
Mahan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to even for the round.
