Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-5 14th, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
