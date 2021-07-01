-
Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Norlander's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Norlander's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Norlander chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
