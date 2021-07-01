-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Higgs's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgs's tee shot went 136 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Higgs chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, carding a par. This kept Higgs at 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Higgs's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Higgs's 183 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
