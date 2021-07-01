-
Harrison Frazar shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harrison Frazar hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frazar finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Frazar hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frazar to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Frazar chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frazar to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Frazar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frazar to 3 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Frazar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frazar to 2 under for the round.
