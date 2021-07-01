  • Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harold Varner III makes a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III holes 15-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harold Varner III makes a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.