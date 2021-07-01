-
Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 79th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Varner III's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Varner III's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Varner III's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
