Hank Lebioda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lebioda's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Lebioda had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 142 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Lebioda hit his 91 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.