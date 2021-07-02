-
-
Grayson Murray shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Grayson Murray hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Murray's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Murray got a double bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Murray hit an approach shot from 255 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Murray got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Murray to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Murray's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Murray hit his 261 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.
-
-