Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Woodland's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Woodland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.