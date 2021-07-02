-
Garrick Higgo putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Garrick Higgo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Garrick Higgo had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrick Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Higgo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Higgo's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.
