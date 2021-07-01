-
Fabián Gómez shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabian Gomez makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabian Gomez makes birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, Gómez's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even-par for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Gómez had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Gómez's 82 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gómez hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gómez had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 5 under for the round.
