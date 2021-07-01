-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, Jason Day, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Grillo hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
