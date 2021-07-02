-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dylan Frittelli lands his 150-yard tee shot 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's tee shot went 129 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 119 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
