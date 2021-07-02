-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Doug Ghim hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 152 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ghim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Ghim had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Ghim hit his 109 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
-
-