Doc Redman finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Seamus Power, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Redman hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Redman's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.
