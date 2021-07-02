  • Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Denny McCarthy makes an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy makes short birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

