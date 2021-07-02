-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Highlights
Denny McCarthy makes short birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Denny McCarthy makes an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 84th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, McCarthy's 205 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
