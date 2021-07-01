-
Davis Thompson delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Thompson makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson makes birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
Davis Thompson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Thompson finished his round in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis Thompson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Thompson's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Thompson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 7 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 8 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Thompson's 83 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 9 under for the round.
