  • Davis Thompson delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson makes birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Thompson makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson makes birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.