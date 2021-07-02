-
-
David Hearn shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
David Hearn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Hearn hit his 71 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hearn had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hearn's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
-
-