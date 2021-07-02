In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Danny Willett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Danny Willett's 190 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Willett's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Willett hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Willett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.