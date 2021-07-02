-
Danny Lee putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lee finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Danny Lee got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Danny Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Lee hit his 92 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lee's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
