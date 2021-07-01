-
Daniel Wetterich shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Daniel Wetterich hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wetterich finished his round tied for 114th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Wetterich got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wetterich to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wetterich reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Wetterich at 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wetterich got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Wetterich to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Wetterich had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wetterich to 1 over for the round.
