D.J. Trahan finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Seamus Power, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Trahan's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Trahan's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Trahan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trahan to 1 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Trahan hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
