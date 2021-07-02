-
Curtis Thompson putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thompson finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Curtis Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Curtis Thompson at 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
