-
-
Connor Arendell shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Connor Arendell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Arendell finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, Arendell's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arendell to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Arendell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arendell to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Arendell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Arendell to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Arendell hit his 120 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Arendell to 3 under for the round.
Arendell got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 2 under for the round.
-
-