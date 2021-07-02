-
Chris Kirk posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kirk finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Chris Kirk had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kirk's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kirk missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Kirk chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kirk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 5 under for the round.
