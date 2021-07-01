Chris Baker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.

Baker got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Baker hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Baker chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Baker had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Baker's 87 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Baker missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Baker hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.