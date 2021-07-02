-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Chez Reavie in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reavie finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Chez Reavie's 201 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Reavie had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Reavie's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
