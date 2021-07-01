-
Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Hadley got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Hadley hit his 93 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
