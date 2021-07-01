-
Chase Seiffert shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 154th at 5 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Seiffert hit his 108 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Seiffert missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Seiffert's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Seiffert had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Seiffert to 5 over for the round.
