Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Charles Howell III in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Charles Howell III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Howell III finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Charles Howell III's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
